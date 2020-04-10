Tyler Perry on coronavirus in African-American communities

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The coronavirus is killing black Americans at a disproportionately high rate, and media mogul Tyler Perry is trying to sound the alarm. He's also giving back to the communities most at risk of exposure to the virus. This week, he paid for thousands of people's supplies at more than 70 grocery stores in Louisiana and Georgia. He speaks with Gayle King about his efforts.


