Tyler Perry on coronavirus in African-American communities

CBS News Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The coronavirus is killing black Americans at a disproportionately high rate, and media mogul Tyler Perry is trying to sound the alarm. He's also giving back to the communities most at risk of exposure to the virus. This week, he paid for thousands of people's supplies at more than 70 grocery stores in Louisiana and Georgia. He speaks with Gayle King about his efforts.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Tyler Perry stresses importance of social distancing after his hairdresser dies

Tyler Perry stresses importance of social distancing after his hairdresser dies 01:02

 Perry issued the African-American community a heartfelt plea after the death of his longtime hair stylist, Charles Gregory.

