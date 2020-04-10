Trump condemns coronavirus impact on black Americans, but STILL won't mention vitamin D deficiencies that are common among those with dark skin
Friday, 10 April 2020 () (Natural News) The segment of the American population being most impacted by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is black people, for which President Donald Trump and his administration have expressed their sympathies. But why, then, isn’t the president trying to help African Americans stay better protected by encouraging them to get more vitamin D? During a...