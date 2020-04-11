Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Court lifts part of order blocking Texas abortion ban

Court lifts part of order blocking Texas abortion ban

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday partially rescinded a lower-court order that had largely blocked the enforcement of an abortion ban in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic.

By a 2-1 vote, the three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld enforcement of an executive order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that includes abortion among non-essential medical procedures banned during the state of emergency.

However, the appeals court allowed the procedure to go ahead if delays would place the pregnancy beyond the 22-week state cutoff for abortions.

The ruling was agreed to by Judges Jennifer Walker Elrod, an appointee of President George W. Bush, and Kyle Duncan, an appointee of President Donald Trump. Judge James L. Dennis, an appointee of President Bill Clinton, dissented and opposed any stay of the lower-court order.

COVID-19 is the illness caused by the new coronavirus. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

In a statement, Center for Reproductive Rights President Nancy Northrup said the appeals court "is unjustifiably forcing women to wait until the eleventh hour to get the time-sensitive, essential healthcare that they are constitutionally guaranteed. We will pursue all legal options to ensure no women are left behind.”

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel of Austin had blocked the total ban in Abbott's executive order last week, but the appeals court overturned that order when the state appealed. Planned Parenthood and other women's clinics then asked the Austin judge to allow non-surgical abortions by medication or abortions if delay would take a pregnancy beyond the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KMBC - Published
News video: Kansas Supreme Court says executive order banning religious service of more than 10 people stands

Kansas Supreme Court says executive order banning religious service of more than 10 people stands 00:13

 Kansas Supreme Court says executive order banning religious service of more than 10 people stands

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pastorabharris

Pastor A.B. Harris RT @KXIITV: The ruling partially upheld enforcement of an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott that included abortions among non-essential m… 4 hours ago

deesbarbara

barbaradees🕊 Court lifts part of order blocking Texas abortion ban - ABC News https://t.co/4dYknEwa2O (via @ABC18 hours ago

ABC7Amarillo

ABC 7 Amarillo A federal appeals court on Friday partially rescinded a lower-court order that had largely blocked the enforcement… https://t.co/QecWnFGxjm 18 hours ago

bigcountryhome

bigcountryhomepage Court lifts part of order blocking Texas abortion ban https://t.co/cMdicrcFi0 23 hours ago

KRBCnews

KRBC News Court lifts part of order blocking Texas abortion ban https://t.co/kwGaLpWgU1 23 hours ago

KTABTV

KTAB News Court lifts part of order blocking Texas abortion ban https://t.co/ZG6CckAOO6 23 hours ago

mwtnews

Midland Reporter-Telegram Court lifts part of order blocking Texas abortion ban https://t.co/ZjeiVo33OQ 1 day ago

TNKABTIT

Marie Nelligan RT @SFGate: Court lifts part of order blocking Texas abortion ban https://t.co/JjRuc87FYn https://t.co/bGn6e9c6HV 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.