Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Coronavirus: US death toll passes 2,000 in a single day

Coronavirus: US death toll passes 2,000 in a single day

BBC News Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
America now has half a million confirmed coronavirus cases but the outbreak may soon begin to level off.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Coronavirus Death Toll: 380 In Illinois, 203 In Indiana

Coronavirus Death Toll: 380 In Illinois, 203 In Indiana 00:24

 Illinois saw its largest one-day death toll from COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 73 fatal cases.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

15MinBOT

15 Min BOT Coronavirus worldwide death toll passes 100,000, according to tally kept by Johns Hopkins University [04/10/20 10:44 AM] 42 seconds ago

SOFTowaha

softowaha Breaking #FoxNews Alert : Coronavirus worldwide death toll passes 100,000, according to tally kept by Johns Hopkins University 51 seconds ago

dotandcom

George : 🇱🇧 Coronavirus: US death toll passes 2,000 in a single day https://t.co/doBh0qcYOP 1 minute ago

vg123e

VG US death toll passes 2,108 in a single dayas per Johns Hopkins University figs ,while there are now more than half… https://t.co/HrOL6Hd8M6 2 minutes ago

AndreasKlamm

Andreas Klamm Sabaot BBC News - Coronavirus: US death toll passes 2,000 in a single day https://t.co/EBTD3xPkBG 2 minutes ago

chronicle_ng

Chronicle NG Coronavirus: US death toll passes 2,000 in a single day https://t.co/00AE6lCbxO https://t.co/hYEREoSl2E 4 minutes ago

Covid19Site

covid-19newssite Coronavirus: Death toll passes 10,000 – BBC News https://t.co/izBqPCzUAQ https://t.co/QFsAGMaPE0 4 minutes ago

theweekinoman

TheWeek Oman RT @AFP: Brazil's novel #coronavirus death toll is relatively small compared to other countries, but health officials are bracing for thing… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.