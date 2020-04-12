Global  

Lives Lost: Milwaukee police leader ensured racial equality

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lenard “Lenny” Wells didn’t just put on a badge and grind through his police work. He mentored generations of officers and community activists who went on to become police leaders and lawmakers. He helped ensure African Americans had equal access to promotions in the desegregated Milwaukee Police Department.

His influence rippled widely in his decades in law enforcement, and that work didn’t end in retirement: He was teaching young people criminal justice at the University of Memphis in Tennessee when he died last month of complications from the coronavirus.

“Lenny wasn’t just a police officer,” retired Milwaukee police Sgt. Kerry Flowers said. “Lenny wasn’t just an educator. Lenny was a very versatile leader in Wisconsin.”

Wells, who died March 21 at age 69, dedicated his life to racial equality and fairness, both within the Milwaukee Police Department and the larger community.

“He was a legend on the Police Department,” said Andra Williams, a retired police captain, who met Wells in 1991. “We definitely lost a very good person and a good leader and someone who is really unsung for the stuff he did for the city and shaping police officers.”

Wells was living in Olive Branch, Mississippi, about a 30-minute drive from Memphis, where he taught. He was visiting family in Milwaukee when he got sick. His funeral is planned for Saturday.

Wells joined the Milwaukee Police Department in 1973 as part of the first recruit class under a federally mandated affirmative action program. In 1989, he took the volunteer position as president of an association for African American officers, called the League of Martin. Under Wells' leadership, the League of Martin sued the department to ensure promotions and assignments were fair.

In...
