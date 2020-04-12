Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Report: Stockpile of 39 million masks exposed as fake

Report: Stockpile of 39 million masks exposed as fake

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A major California labor union that claimed to have discovered a stockpile of 39 million masks for health care workers fighting the coronavirus was duped in an elaborate scam uncovered by FBI investigators, according to a newspaper report Sunday.

Investigators stumbled onto the scheme while looking into whether they could intercept the masks for the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Defense Production Act, the U.S. attorney’s office said Friday.

The federal government has been quietly seizing supplies across the country as the outbreak spreads. But in this case, there was no warehouse, and there were no masks to seize, the Los Angeles Times reported.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady told the Times that investigators tracked the tip back to a Pittsburgh businessman, who said he had been working with the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West to secure millions of masks.

The businessman had been using WhatsApp to connect with a broker in Australia and a supplier in Kuwait, who are both now the target of a federal investigation, Brady said.

The union, known as SEIU, and the Pittsburgh businessman are not under investigation and both appear to be among a string of middlemen who were fooled, Brady said.

“There are opportunists who are looking for any victim,” he said.

The promise of 39 million masks was first made public March 26, when the union announced it had found the stockpile after 48 hours of frantic phone calls pursuing leads on potential suppliers. The announcement by the union was widely covered by major media outlets and listed several hospital systems and government agencies as buyers.

Behind the scenes, the deal quickly unraveled. Buyers said they failed to receive reliable information about...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: W.H. Failed To Distribute Stockpile Supplies Based On States’ Needs

W.H. Failed To Distribute Stockpile Supplies Based On States’ Needs 02:03

 A new report out of the The House Oversight Committee revealed that President Donald Trump’s administration failed to allot masks & equipment from the federal stockpile based on states’ needs.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

messageplicity

Messageplicity Media “There are opportunists who are looking for any victim,” Report: Stockpile of 39 million masks exposed as fake by… https://t.co/G3lG4gMrKi 2 minutes ago

BigAnthony_1981

Anthony Hildebrand RT @bakersfieldnow: A major California labor union that claimed to have discovered a stockpile of 39 million masks for health care workers… 5 minutes ago

xhertx

XiXi Davey RT @KSBY: A major California labor union that claimed to have discovered a stockpile of 39 million masks for health care workers fighting t… 6 minutes ago

TxDan_Gonzalez

Daniel Gonzalez, MBA RT @cbsaustin: A major California labor union that claimed to have discovered a stockpile of 39 million masks for health care workers fight… 8 minutes ago

LouLouL47078945

Lou Lou Lou REPORT: Stockpile of 39 million masks exposed as fake https://t.co/pQrYIT94ZY via @realdennislynch 10 minutes ago

AngelaMcHugh10

Angela REPORT: Stockpile of 39 million masks exposed as fake https://t.co/80nOqBvL43 via @realdennislynch 10 minutes ago

NoMoreGames100

Nomoregames RT @KSTP: Report: Stockpile of 39 million masks exposed as fake https://t.co/pX2t8Gs8FK 10 minutes ago

KSTP

KSTP Report: Stockpile of 39 million masks exposed as fake https://t.co/pX2t8Gs8FK 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.