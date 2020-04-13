Christ the Redeemer statue lit up as a doctor to honor medical workers during coronavirus

On Easter Sunday, the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue overlooking Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, was lit up to look like a doctor wearing a stethoscope and white coat. Messages of thanks flashed across the landmark as a way to honor health care professionals around the world on the front lines of the coronavirus battle.

