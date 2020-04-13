Global  

President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci: White House

Reuters Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
The White House said on Monday that President Donald Trump was not firing U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci despite his retweet of a supporter's #FireFauci message.
