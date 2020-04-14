UK coronavirus death toll could be 15% higher than shown in daily data - ONS

Credit: Wochit - Published 3 days ago US Sets Coronavirus Death Toll Record—Over 2K Deaths In A Day 00:36 According to Reuters, as of Friday the U.S. became the first country to report over 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day. According to research data from Johns Hopkins University, 2,108 people died on Friday. The US also exceeded half a million infections as of Saturday, with a total of 18,693...