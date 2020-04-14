UK coronavirus death toll could be 15% higher than shown in daily data - ONS
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () Britain's death toll from the coronavirus could run some 15% higher than the daily statistics have indicated so far, according to data that include deaths in the community published on Tuesday.
According to Reuters, as of Friday the U.S. became the first country to report over 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day.
According to research data from Johns Hopkins University, 2,108 people died on Friday.
The US also exceeded half a million infections as of Saturday, with a total of 18,693...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Chris C 🏴 🌱 Coronavirus death toll could be 15% higher than reported in England, ONS suggests https://t.co/MeUAIFapuM 10 seconds ago