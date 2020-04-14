Global  

UK coronavirus death toll could be 15% higher than shown in daily data - ONS

Britain's death toll from the coronavirus could run some 15% higher than the daily statistics have indicated so far, according to data that include deaths in the community published on Tuesday.
