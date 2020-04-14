Global  

Iran death toll from coronavirus outbreak reaches 4,683: health ministry spokesman

Reuters Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Iran's death toll from the new coronavirus outbreak in the country has reached 4683, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
Iran's virus response: Gov't weighs its options

Iran's virus response: Gov’t weighs its options 02:40

 Gov’t says it cannot play its part in fighting the pandemic because of 'collective punishment' imposed on it by US.

