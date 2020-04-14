Global  

Madeleine Albright says global coordination to fight coronavirus is "essential"

CBS News Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright says countries must work together in order to stop the coronavirus. The first woman to lead the State Department warned that working separately will only do more damage. Albright joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about the global and national responses to the pandemic, as well as her new book, "Hell and Other Destinations," where she writes about her whirlwind career.
