New York sues Trump administration over coronavirus sick leave rules

Reuters India Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
New York's attorney general on Tuesday sued the Trump administration over a federal rule that she says illegally limits paid sick leave for workers affected by the coronavirus.
