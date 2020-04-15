Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > California schools will look very different when they reopen

California schools will look very different when they reopen

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Staggered school start times. Class sizes cut in half. Social distancing in the hallways and cafeteria. These are a few of the possible scenarios for California schools that Gov. Gavin Newsom laid out as part of a roadmap for reopening the state amid the coronavirus.

The timeline for reopening schools remains unclear, as it does for reopening California society at large. But Newsom said Tuesday that when the state's 6 million students do return, things will look dramatically different.

“We need to get our kids back to school,” Newsom said. “And we need to do it in a safe way."

The outline he presented for what it will take to lift coronavirus restrictions in the nation's most populous state asked more questions than it answered. He sought to temper the expectations of a restless, isolated public.

For schools, the biggest challenge officials will face is how to continue physical distancing among children and adults to ensure that “kids aren’t going to school, getting infected and then infecting grandma and grandpa,” Newsom said.

That could mean requiring schools to stagger schedules, with some students arriving in the morning and the rest in the afternoon. In the coming weeks and months, officials along with educators and unions will be discussing that idea and other possibilities for keeping campuses safe, he said.

School assemblies, gym class, recess, lunchtime and all scenarios in which students gather in large groups will have to be rethought. School maintenance will need to be overhauled.

“We are entering a new era of education. And whether that’s transitional or whether it portends a more permanent change in how we educate students is unclear,” said Tony Flint, spokesman for the California School Boards Association.

Flint...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

schulbert

Kimberly Hulbert Schools Will Look Very Different When They Reopen, Says California Governor https://t.co/TFZVT39RJT #edtech via @EdSurge 7 minutes ago

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt California schools will look very different when they reopen - https://t.co/TN9rJ7Du4z #GoogleAlerts 12 minutes ago

SweetzCupcake

Jamie 🦄🍦🍨 RT @KTVU: Staggered school start times. Class sizes cut in half. Social distancing in the hallways and cafeteria. These are a few of the po… 13 minutes ago

myadvisorsays

My Advisor Says 🎓 California schools will look very different when they reopen https://t.co/Ai6gv8xH9c 20 minutes ago

ISAachieves

Institute for Student Achievement Via @GavinNewsom about California schools, which may apply to all schools when they open: Can schools & child care… https://t.co/oJh25eeuuo 40 minutes ago

michaelbhorn

Michael B. Horn Schools Will Look Very Different When They Reopen, Says California Governor https://t.co/ek7WYNpnEW #edtech via… https://t.co/zSqn0xQECm 51 minutes ago

AnnCart66912193

Ann Carter California schools will look very different when they reopen (from @AP) https://t.co/gkQA6apbgP 1 hour ago

VStudentUnion

Virtual Student Union Staggered school start times. Class sizes cut in half. Social distancing in the hallways and cafeteria. These are a… https://t.co/3szuJUzXi3 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.