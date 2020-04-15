Global  

US governors grapple with relaxing virus restrictions

Wednesday, 15 April 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After a month of draconian steps to minimize deaths and prevent hospital overload from the coronavirus pandemic, governors now face a new challenge: Deciding when and how to begin easing restrictions on businesses and social gatherings.

Many of the states' chief executives say they don’t want to move too quickly and risk a public health crisis, despite pressure from Republican lawmakers, business leaders, professional sports leagues and some parents.

“We all want to open up tomorrow, but people will die if we do that without having things in place,” Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Monday.

Governors have consistently said that before they can loosen social restrictions, they need to know where their states are in terms of infections. To do that, they need widespread testing and tracing procedures.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said Tuesday that the country is “not there yet.”

“Let’s not make the mistake of pulling the plug too early, as much as we all want to,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday as he announced a series of steps, including testing, needed to help the nation’s most populous state “transition from surge to suppression.”

No one is questioning the devastating effects the statewide shutdowns and business closures have had on the nation’s economy. Nearly 17 million Americans filed for unemployment in three weeks’ time, a record; state and local government tax revenue is plummeting, and businesses large and small are warning of imminent ruin.

“There’s not a debate here about whether we need to get the economy open again,” Walz said. "Of course we do.”

California, Oregon and Washington have agreed to coordinate how the West Coast states will begin...
