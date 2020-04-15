Global  

WHO is a "long-standing partner" to CDC, says Director Robert Redfield

CBS News Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the state of the coronavirus pandemic, just a day after President Trump announced he would be cutting funding to the World Health Organization. Redfield, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, credited WHO as a "long-standing partner" and said the CDC was "poised to provide assistance" to states in expanding testing and working to reopen their economies.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: CDC Director Says COVID-19 Cases Will Soon Start to Decline

CDC Director Says COVID-19 Cases Will Soon Start to Decline 01:20

 Doctor Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). discussed the current health crisis on 'Fox & Friends' on Monday.

