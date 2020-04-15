WHO is a "long-standing partner" to CDC, says Director Robert Redfield
Wednesday, 15 April 2020 () CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the state of the coronavirus pandemic, just a day after President Trump announced he would be cutting funding to the World Health Organization. Redfield, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, credited WHO as a "long-standing partner" and said the CDC was "poised to provide assistance" to states in expanding testing and working to reopen their economies.