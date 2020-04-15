Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Arkansas asks court to reinstate abortion ban due to virus

Arkansas asks court to reinstate abortion ban due to virus

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ attorney general asked a federal appeals court Wednesday to allow the state to ban most surgical abortions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge asked the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to lift a judge’s order that allowed the state’s only surgical abortion clinic to continue performing the procedure. The state last week ordered the clinic, Little Rock Family Planning Services, to not perform surgical abortions unless they were needed to protect the life and health of the mother.

The state claimed the clinic was violating an order requiring health providers to reschedule any elective surgeries that could be safely postponed. Other states have tried to ban or restrict abortions during the pandemic using similar orders.

Rutledge's filing said U.S. District Kristine Baker issued her order without allowing the state to respond, “declaring abortion a judicial sacred cow — untouchable even in an effort to save lives."

“It clearly and indisputably erred," her filing said.

The clinic has said it had 20 women scheduled for abortion this week who were not candidates for abortion-inducing medication that the facility is still allowed to administer under the state's order.

“We are reviewing (the state's filing) and will continue to fight to ensure abortion care remains accessible in Arkansas," said Holly Dickson, interim executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, which represents the clinic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

truthseeker761

truthseeker76 @ACLU Arkansas asks court to reinstate abortion ban due to coronavirus https://t.co/kqh2CZo9qq 5 days ago

tehmimzy

Hopefawn Levenson Arkansas asks court to reinstate abortion ban due to virus #AbortionIsHeathcare https://t.co/GAyBULKOAI 5 days ago

Tweet_Father

George Jackson #Arkansas asks court to reinstate #abortion ban due to virus https://t.co/IcIj9ryzkH 6 days ago

melchishake

Melchishake RT @BostonGlobe: Arkansas asks court to reinstate abortion ban due to coronavirus https://t.co/KhIs2Pq48Y https://t.co/BZJXDrxWzK 1 week ago

JaneQFactor

Jane Q Arkansas asks court to reinstate abortion ban due to virus https://t.co/FReb7npE8E 1 week ago

FOX16News

FOX16 News Arkansas asks court to reinstate abortion ban due to virus. #ARnews https://t.co/I0Fiwkp9uo 1 week ago

660NEWS

660 NEWS Calgary Arkansas’ attorney general asked a federal appeals court Wednesday to allow the state to ban most surgical abortion… https://t.co/2XcBStNOD9 1 week ago

KARK4News

KARK 4 News Arkansas asks court to reinstate abortion ban due to virus. #ARnews https://t.co/sxkkjB4GJA 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.