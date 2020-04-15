Global  

US may need to practice social distancing until 2022 to reduce coronavirus spread, say Harvard researchers

NaturalNews.com Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ()
(Natural News) Americans may need to continue practicing social distancing measures until 2022 to prevent large outbreaks of the coronavirus. The unsettling prediction came from researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health after they created computer models to simulate how the SARS-CoV-2 virus might spread over the next five years. The models explored various scenarios that demonstrated how...
News video: Researchers Say US Social Distancing May Be Needed Until 2022

Researchers Say US Social Distancing May Be Needed Until 2022 01:27

