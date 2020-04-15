US may need to practice social distancing until 2022 to reduce coronavirus spread, say Harvard researchers Wednesday, 15 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

(Natural News) Americans may need to continue practicing social distancing measures until 2022 to prevent large outbreaks of the coronavirus. The unsettling prediction came from researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health after they created computer models to simulate how the SARS-CoV-2 virus might spread over the next five years. The models explored various scenarios that demonstrated how... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 10 hours ago Researchers Say US Social Distancing May Be Needed Until 2022 01:27 Researchers Say US Social Distancing May Be Needed Until 2022 The data was presented by a group of researchers at Harvard. According to the study published in ‘Science,’ continuous or intermittent distancing may be necessary in order to prevent a COVID-19 resurgence due to “current critical... You Might Like

Tweets about this