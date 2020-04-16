The Latest: Pakistan budget deficit could reach record level

Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

— China, Europe show that restarting virus-hit economies is not easy.



— IMF warns that Pakistan's budget deficit could reach record levels.



— Australia is planning for business-as-usual week of Parliament in May.



ISLAMABAD — The International Monetary Fund warns Pakistan’s budget deficit could reach record levels hitting 4 trillion Pakistani rupees ($23.7 billion) this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, accounting for nearly 9.2% of gross domestic product.



The grim statistics were laid out in an IMF report released this week, just days after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan issued a global appeal to the world’s richest countries and international lending institutions to provide debt relief to the developing world, already coping with devastated economies further crippled by the virus.



The IMF has already announced 25 countries would be given debt relief, but Pakistan was not among the 25.



Pakistan on Thursday recorded 6,505 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 124 deaths. Pakistan carries out roughly 3,200 tests daily, a small amount in a country of 220 million.



CANBERRA, Australia — Australia is planning a business-as-usual week of Parliament in May in an indication that the country is weathering the coronavirus pandemic better than the government had feared.



Parliament’s schedule was scrapped a week into March and a scaled-down Parliament has sat on only two days since to pass billions of dollars in emergency economic stimulus measures. After the Parliament sat last week, lawmakers were not... 👓 View full article

