Ontario halts transfers from hospital to long-term care as virus flares: memo Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Ontario's health ministry has asked hospitals to temporarily stop transferring patients to long-term care and retirement homes, according to a memo obtained by Reuters, as coronavirus infections and deaths mount in the homes and thousands of hospital beds sit empty. 👓 View full article

