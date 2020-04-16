Global  

Ontario halts transfers from hospital to long-term care as virus flares: memo

Reuters Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Ontario's health ministry has asked hospitals to temporarily stop transferring patients to long-term care and retirement homes, according to a memo obtained by Reuters, as coronavirus infections and deaths mount in the homes and thousands of hospital beds sit empty.
