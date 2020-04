Britain extended its nationwide lockdown for at least another 3 weeks on Thursday, as stand-in leader Dominic Raab ordered Britons to stay at home to prevent the spread of a coronavirus outbreak which has already claimed over 138,000 lives globally.

