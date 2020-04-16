Germany's Merkel backs WHO as calls for more coronavirus cooperation Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed the need for more global cooperation to tackle the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday and voiced support for the World Health Organisation after the United States cut its funding. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Reuters Studio - Published -1054 seconds ago As Germany's curve flattens, Merkel warns caution 01:22 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that caution is needed to fight coronavirus as the situation in the country is still fragile. You Might Like

Tweets about this