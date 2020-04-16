Global  

Germany's Merkel backs WHO as calls for more coronavirus cooperation

Reuters Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed the need for more global cooperation to tackle the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday and voiced support for the World Health Organisation after the United States cut its funding.
News video: As Germany's curve flattens, Merkel warns caution

As Germany's curve flattens, Merkel warns caution 01:22

 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that caution is needed to fight coronavirus as the situation in the country is still fragile.

