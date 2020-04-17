Global  

Baptist Health Begins At-Home Coronavirus Testing After Receiving FDA Approval

Friday, 17 April 2020
Baptist Health South Florida's Miami Cancer Institute is the first hospital lab in Florida to get approval from the FDA for a newly-developed coronavirus test.
Baptist Health To Help With Expansion Of Coronavirus Testing After FDA Approval

Baptist Health To Help With Expansion Of Coronavirus Testing After FDA Approval 02:40

 CBS4's Francis Wang reports Baptist Health South Florida's Miami Cancer Institute is the first hospital lab in Florida to get approval from the FDA for a newly-developed coronavirus test.

