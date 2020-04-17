China's Wuhan city revises up total coronavirus death toll by 1,290 Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, said on Friday it had revised up its total coronavirus death toll by 1,290, according to state-run CCTV. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this