China's Wuhan city revises up total coronavirus death toll by 1,290

Reuters Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, said on Friday it had revised up its total coronavirus death toll by 1,290, according to state-run CCTV.
