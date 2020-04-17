Global  

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 3,380 to 133,830: RKI

Reuters India Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 3,380 to 133,830, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday, marking a third straight day of new infections accelerating.
