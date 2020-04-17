Global  

Gilead stock surges as market rallies behind remdesivir drug

CBS News Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Stocks spiked amid hopes the U.S. economy could reopen and promising early results for a remdesivir drug trial.
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: COVID-19 Patients Treated With Experimental Drug Remdesivir Recovering Quickly

COVID-19 Patients Treated With Experimental Drug Remdesivir Recovering Quickly 01:31

 COVID-19 patients getting an experimental drug called remdesivir developed by Bay Area biotech company are showing encouraging rates of recovery. Maria Medina reports. (4-16-20)

