Gilead stock surges as market rallies behind remdesivir drug

Friday, 17 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Stocks spiked amid hopes the U.S. economy could reopen and promising early results for a remdesivir drug trial. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published 1 week ago COVID-19 Patients Treated With Experimental Drug Remdesivir Recovering Quickly 01:31 COVID-19 patients getting an experimental drug called remdesivir developed by Bay Area biotech company are showing encouraging rates of recovery. Maria Medina reports. (4-16-20)