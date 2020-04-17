Britain launches coronavirus vaccine taskforce
Friday, 17 April 2020 ()
Britain launched a new coronavirus taskforce on Friday to support efforts to make a vaccine available to the public as quickly as possible.
At the Government's daily briefing, Business secretary Alok Sharma announces a new Covid-19 vaccine taskforce, whicg will look to develop a coronavirus vaccine 'at pace'.
