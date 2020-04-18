Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 3,609 to 137,439: RKI

Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 3,609 to 137,439: RKI

Reuters Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 3,609 to 137,439, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday, marking a fourth straight day of a spike in new infections.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jenyo_joseph

Ojo Joseph Jenyo RT @AJEnglish: #Coronavirus updates: • Japan to expand testing amid rising infections • Germany's cases rise by 3,609 to 137,439 • China:… 44 seconds ago

Green047313

Mo RT @Reuters: Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 3,609 to 137,439: RKI https://t.co/0gRHCrrSjJ https://t.co/zMZfVpDart 12 minutes ago

iammaliknaveed

MaLik NaVeed RT @dawn_com: Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 3,609 to 137,439 Follow our live updates on #coronavirus here: https://t.co/vY4fVgAjuk 12 minutes ago

dawn_com

Dawn.com Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 3,609 to 137,439 Follow our live updates on #coronavirus here: https://t.co/vY4fVgAjuk 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.