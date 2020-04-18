Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 3,609 to 137,439: RKI Saturday, 18 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 3,609 to 137,439, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday, marking a fourth straight day of a spike in new infections. 👓 View full article

