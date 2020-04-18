Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > The Latest: Pakistan PM, radical religious leaders at odds

The Latest: Pakistan PM, radical religious leaders at odds

SeattlePI.com Saturday, 18 April 2020 ()
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

—Trump hoping to resume campaign rallies without social distancing.

— Japan surpasses 10,000 virus cases; Abe stresses importance of social distancing.

—South Korea shows lowest daily jump in virus cases since Feb. 20.

—Pakistan’s radical religious leaders urged adherents into mosques; PM seeks to stem virus.

—-

ISLAMABAD __ Pakistan’s radical religious leaders urged adherents into mosques even as Prime Minister Imran Khan tries to find a way to stem the coronavirus in Pakistan, where Saturday showed a jump of 465 new cases bringing the total of confirmed cases to 7,481.

Pakistan has ramped up testing, but the poor country that on Friday received a $1.4 billion International Monetary Fund emergency loan conducts less than 6,500 tests a day.

There are 220 million people in Pakistan, a country with less than 3,000 intensive care beds and a health care system that struggled to deal with its sick before the pandemic strained its resources.

But it is the government’s refusal to rein in its radical religious leaders and order its mosques closed that has its critics worried as the group causing one of the fastest spreads of the virus inside Pakistan was the Tableeghi Jamaat (Islamic missionaries), whose massive gatherings in March were stopped late.

In religiously conservative Pakistan Islamic clerics have become increasingly powerful, using their ability to rally the faithful into mobs in the street.

On Friday in a mosque in the federal capital, scores of faithful gathered for Friday prayers in defiance of a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1news_me

1News #The Latest: Pakistan PM, radical religious leaders at odds https://t.co/4hMZW7M9xa #1News #News https://t.co/abikfDkfc2 27 minutes ago

FayeFuquae

Faye Fuquae "The Latest: Pakistan PM, Radical Religious Leaders at Odds" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/0f1udldA5d 29 minutes ago

pakistaninews

Pakistan News The Latest: Pakistan PM, radical religious leaders at odds. #pakistan https://t.co/bi3mP1KTvm 50 minutes ago

pakistaninews

Pakistan News The Latest: Pakistan PM, radical religious leaders at odds. #pakistan https://t.co/0REQwO70Uo 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.