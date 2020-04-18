Confirmed Japan coronavirus cases hit 10,000: NHK

Saturday, 18 April 2020 () The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Japan rose to 10,000 on Saturday, NHK public broadcaster said, just days after a state of emergency was extended to the entire nation in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
According to Reuters Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made a forceful plea to the nation on Friday to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
In a speech he said, “Please avoid going out...Everything depends on the action of each individual.”
Japan also expanded their state of emergency this...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Henri Keomany Coronavirus: Fears rise of a collapse in healthcare as Covid-19 cases top 10,000 in Japan https://t.co/dTJAPzZiDm 5 minutes ago
Huda RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Japan has reached 10,000. 7 minutes ago
David Gordon RT @paulaannev: 181 new COVID cases in Tokyo today. Medical associations, local government and even JHS students are starting to bypass the… 10 minutes ago
Mamasang RT @gmanews: Confirmed Japan coronavirus cases hit 10,000 -public broadcaster https://t.co/5WvV4q6F38 17 minutes ago
Acute_Hospital_MD If true, this is hard to comprehend.
Japan 🇯🇵 has a population of 126 million & <10,000 confirmed cases Coronavir… https://t.co/uNc4Glka34 17 minutes ago