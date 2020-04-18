Confirmed Japan coronavirus cases hit 10,000: NHK

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Japan rose to 10,000 on Saturday, NHK public broadcaster said, just days after a state of emergency was extended to the entire nation in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Henri Keomany Coronavirus: Fears rise of a collapse in healthcare as Covid-19 cases top 10,000 in Japan https://t.co/dTJAPzZiDm 5 minutes ago Huda RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Japan has reached 10,000. 7 minutes ago David Gordon RT @paulaannev: 181 new COVID cases in Tokyo today. Medical associations, local government and even JHS students are starting to bypass the… 10 minutes ago Mamasang RT @gmanews: Confirmed Japan coronavirus cases hit 10,000 -public broadcaster https://t.co/5WvV4q6F38 17 minutes ago Acute_Hospital_MD If true, this is hard to comprehend. Japan 🇯🇵 has a population of 126 million & <10,000 confirmed cases Coronavir… https://t.co/uNc4Glka34 17 minutes ago GhettoOrgan【月燈風琴】 RT @AJEnglish: Confirmed #coronavirus cases in Japan rises to 10,000 https://t.co/QETYyZPrUV https://t.co/XvEIwBADc7 42 minutes ago party for new bangladesh(PFNB) One ambulance carrying a patient with coronavirus symptoms was turned away by 80 hospitals before he could be seen.… https://t.co/34heS8mK16 48 minutes ago E. Morey “The first sign of the collapse of medical care is the collapse of the emergency medical system, which has already… https://t.co/8P4qyR8Vuc 53 minutes ago