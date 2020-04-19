Global  

Navajo Nation orders protective masks worn on reservation

Sunday, 19 April 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is ordering all people on the tribe's vast reservation to wear protective masks when out in public to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The Navajo Department of Health issued the emergency health order for the reservation, which includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The Navajo Nation has been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other Native American tribe.

The tribe and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service said the number of positive coronavirus tests reached 1,197 as of Saturday. The average age of the 44 people whose deaths are attributed to COVID-19 is 66.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said all residents should either buy or make masks to comply with the order.

Nez said in a statement Friday night announcing the order that tribal officials would consider even more aggressive requirements to curb the coronavirus.

“Some individuals think we’re using scare tactics or extreme measures, but we are losing lives here on the Navajo Nation, and I’m going to do everything I can to help save lives,” Nez said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Residents of the Navajo Nation, including non-tribal members, are under a daily nighttime curfew. Lockdowns for the next two weekends will prevent them from leaving their homes, except in the case of an emergency, from dusk Friday until early Monday.

Drive-thru restaurants were ordered closed over the weekend, and people who sell hay, wood, food or other goods from the roadside cannot...
