Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Churches mostly empty for Orthodox Easter due to virus rules

Churches mostly empty for Orthodox Easter due to virus rules

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 19 April 2020 ()
MOSCOW (AP) — The holiest day of the year for Orthodox Christians was reserved and glum in many countries where churches were closed to worshipers for Easter services because of restrictions aimed at suppressing the spread of the coronavirus.

From Moscow to Addis Ababa, believers were either banned from attending Sunday services or urged to stay home and watch them on national television broadcasts.

In Georgia, where some churches remained open, some worshipers went through a long ordeal to attend services that began late Saturday night in order to conform with a nationwide curfew — arriving at churches before 9 p.m. and required to stay until 6 a.m.

Serbia’s curfew was even more strict, lasting 84 hours from Friday afternoon until Tuesday morning. The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Irinej, held the Easter liturgy at midnight without believers but there were reports that some people entered churches to attend morning services.

Most churches in Russia were closed to the public, including Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral, where the leader of the world's largest Orthodox denomination, Patriarch Kirill, conducted the nighttime service in the presence only of other clerics, a choir and some church workers.

In a video Easter message from his residence, President Vladimir Putin called on Russians to bear up during all the new restrictions in the country, where coronavirus infections are rising sharply.

“There is no doubt that we will properly overcome the challenges that have confronted us,” he said. ”Our people often say: ‘God helps those who help themselves.’ And that is how we’re acting. But on this radiant holiday of Christ’s resurrection, I would still like to say: ‘All will be well, with God’s help.’"

Neighboring Belarus,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Easter Mass: All churches in Moscow are closed to the public

Easter Mass: All churches in Moscow are closed to the public 00:50

 Russian Patriarch Kirill celebrates the Orthodox Easter Mass at an empty Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow amid the coronavirus pandemic. In Sofia, people attend the Easter mass despite the virus fears.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Servelan

Servelan, reclaimin' my time🇺🇸 Churches mostly empty for Orthodox Easter due to virus rules https://t.co/dU1GnorC9F 5 minutes ago

keloland

KELOLAND News The holiest day of the year for Orthodox Christians was reserved and glum in many countries where churches were clo… https://t.co/kVSakuW8po 17 minutes ago

6News

WATE 6 On Your Side The holiest day of the year for Orthodox Christians was reserved and glum in many countries where churches were clo… https://t.co/nZrTJS39P4 17 minutes ago

jade25801418

jade Churches mostly empty for Orthodox Easter due to virus rules (from @AP) https://t.co/3ydLMUUvY2 35 minutes ago

JStewardcom

John Stewardcom Churches mostly empty for Orthodox Easter due to virus rules https://t.co/jVsfJQLyIu https://t.co/P5pfG6fYam 36 minutes ago

asnowreports

Anita Snow Churches mostly empty for Orthodox Easter due to virus rules (from @AP) https://t.co/xMUMVphlvE 1 hour ago

Trumpethnews

Trumpeth Magazine Churches mostly empty for Orthodox Easter due to virus rules https://t.co/ylztC602y5 1 hour ago

NOTWRLDUK

NEWS OF THE WORLD UK Churches mostly empty for Orthodox Easter due to virus rules https://t.co/7QpxXiIE4I 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.