Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Novartis, U.S. regulators agree to malaria drug trial against COVID-19

Novartis, U.S. regulators agree to malaria drug trial against COVID-19

Reuters India Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Novartis has reached an agreement with U.S. regulators to hold a randomized trial of generic malaria drug hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19 disease in 440 hospitalised patients, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Penn State Hershey Medical Center Joins Global Clinical Trial Of Drug For Treatment Of COVID-19

Penn State Hershey Medical Center Joins Global Clinical Trial Of Drug For Treatment Of COVID-19 00:28

 Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center has begun enrolling participants in an international clinical trial evaluating an investigational antiviral drug, remdesivir, for treatment of COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PuravaPakash

Democracy in Asia RT @ETIntlBusiness: Novartis, U.S. regulators agree to malaria drug trial against COVID-19 https://t.co/R5d5rKO9BJ 24 minutes ago

Camp_Tri

Christopher Novartis, U.S. regulators agree to malaria drug trial against COVID-19 https://t.co/d1n9fvxYoi 47 minutes ago

woutergerber

woutergerber RT @eNCA: Novartis, US regulators agree to malaria drug trial against COVID-19 https://t.co/k1OUbqXCL6 #eNCA 1 hour ago

InfoVeryfiable

Une info vérifiable Novartis, U.S. regulators agree to malaria drug hydroxy #chloroquine trial against COVID-19.… https://t.co/D4pPBkWL9s 2 hours ago

CNNMoneyCH

CNNMoney Switzerland U.S. regulators agree to #Novartis malaria drug trial against #COVID19. Plus, Swiss biotech Molecular Partners has… https://t.co/twuhi7qAIO 2 hours ago

Hukam_khan1976

@imHukamkhan RT @aaj_urdu: #Novartis, US drug regulators agree to malaria drug trial against #COVID-19 https://t.co/G6wYHbsOKg #AajNews 3 hours ago

aaj_urdu

Aaj News Urdu #Novartis, US drug regulators agree to malaria drug trial against #COVID-19 https://t.co/G6wYHbsOKg #AajNews 3 hours ago

MBonifacio2

Marcial Bonifacio Shared from ABS-CBN News Mobile App https://t.co/tWTpQMD3ou 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.