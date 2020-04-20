Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Libertarian group pushing back against federal court ruling that allows police to retaliate against non-violent protesters: Does America even exist anymore?

Libertarian group pushing back against federal court ruling that allows police to retaliate against non-violent protesters: Does America even exist anymore?

NaturalNews.com Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
(Natural News) The Constitution’s First Amendment guarantees a right to peaceably assemble and protest virtually anything, but especially government policies and actions. The founders put that provision in the Constitution’s very first amendment for a reason: It was extremely important. Back then, colonists — who were British subjects, by the way — could not protest...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.