Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > De Blasio: NYC June parade permits canceled due to pandemic

De Blasio: NYC June parade permits canceled due to pandemic

Newsday Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Canceled events include the NYC Pride March, the National Puerto Rican Day Parade and the Celebrate Israel Parade, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.Â 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Coronavirus Pandemic Prompts NYC To Cancel All Public Events In June

Coronavirus Pandemic Prompts NYC To Cancel All Public Events In June 29:46

 That means the Pride, Puerto Rican Day and Salute to Israel parades are all cancelled, for the moment. Mayor Bill de Blasio said they may be rescheduled for later in the year.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Annekatz12

Annekatz RT @dcexaminer: Several major NYC gatherings in June, including the Puerto Rican Day Parade, the Salute to Israel Parade, and the 50th annu… 5 minutes ago

dcexaminer

Washington Examiner Several major NYC gatherings in June, including the Puerto Rican Day Parade, the Salute to Israel Parade, and the 5… https://t.co/plag3GnrJP 5 minutes ago

nycgirl33

tatiana RT @tjholmes: Just days ago, Mayor De Blasio said city was cancelling permits for all event through May. Now, through June. Among the eve… 56 minutes ago

AJ831958

A. J. RT @Gothamist: Mayor Bill De Blasio announced that the city would cancel permits for city events, including the NYC Pride March and the Nat… 57 minutes ago

CuomoCorruption

CuomoCorruption RT @Newsday: All parade permits for June, including for those celebrating Israel, Puerto Rico and the LGBTQ community, were canceled by de… 2 hours ago

MOKNYC

Michael O'Keeffe De Blasio: NYC June parade permits canceled due to pandemic https://t.co/bIUQKIZjAH via @Newsday 2 hours ago

Gothamist

Gothamist Mayor Bill De Blasio announced that the city would cancel permits for city events, including the NYC Pride March an… https://t.co/NWtlMoXqrI 2 hours ago

Newsday

Newsday All parade permits for June, including for those celebrating Israel, Puerto Rico and the LGBTQ community, were canc… https://t.co/hp5WWlskIQ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.