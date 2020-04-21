New Zealand could pull off bold goal of eliminating virus

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — While most countries are working on ways to contain the coronavirus, New Zealand has set itself a much more ambitious goal: eliminating it altogether.



And experts believe the country could pull it off.



The virus "doesn't have superpowers,” said Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccine expert at the University of Auckland. “Once transmission is stopped, it’s gone.”



Geography has helped. If any place could be described as socially distant it would be New Zealand, surrounded by stormy seas, with Antarctica to the south. With 5 million people spread across an area the size of Britain, even the cities aren't overly crowded.



And Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has taken bold steps, putting the country under a strict lockdown in late March, when only about 100 people had tested positive for the new virus. Her motto: “Go hard and go early."



New Zealand has so far avoided a widespread outbreak, and new cases have dwindled from a peak of about 90 per day in early April to just five on Tuesday, leaving the goal tantalizingly close. Only 13 people have died so far, and Ardern has been personally briefed on each death.



"We have the opportunity to do something no other country has achieved: elimination of the virus," Ardern told reporters last week. “But it will continue to need a team of 5 million behind it.”



Petousis-Harris said the country had managed to avoid the confusion and half-measures that have hampered the response in many other places.



“New Zealand got everything right," she said. "Decisive action, with strong leadership and very clear communications to everybody.”



Ardern on Monday announced the country would stay in lockdown for another week before slightly easing some work restrictions to help restart the economy. Most of the...


