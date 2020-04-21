DOJ sends three US marshals to G2 Church to halt sales of chlorine dioxide Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

(Natural News) For the “crime” of selling chlorine dioxide and other concoctions that some say are beneficial in ridding the body of disease-causing pathogens, Genesis 2 Church in Florida was recently targeted by three United States marshals who ordered that the organization stop selling its products immediately. Video footage of the incident that was captured... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this 🎯Jack AttaQ🏹 RT @TrumpsLight: DOJ sends three US marshals to G2 Church to halt sales of chlorine dioxide https://t.co/1epwRlf5ja 59 minutes ago OneUs DOJ sends three US marshals to G2 Church to halt sales of chlorine dioxide https://t.co/1epwRlf5ja 1 hour ago Michael W. Krohmer DOJ sends three US marshals to G2 Church to halt sales of chlorine dioxide https://t.co/ub6uF1Q9PV 3 hours ago Donn Carroll DOJ sends three US marshals to G2 Church to halt sales of chlorine dioxide https://t.co/oWfZLd0h2h 6 hours ago TeddyFreddy RT @_1BUV: (Natural News) For the “crime” of selling chlorine dioxide and other concoctions that some say are beneficial in ridding the bo… 10 hours ago gary boyd DOJ sends three US marshals to G2 Church to halt sales of chlorine dioxide https://t.co/zVkLryk58h 12 hours ago The D.C. Clothesline DOJ sends three US marshals to G2 Church to halt sales of chlorine dioxide https://t.co/x7T2iINTKX 13 hours ago Melissa Adams 🐄🌼🐈🐾🐕🐾🐸🌼🐿🐾🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 DOJ sends three US marshals to G2 Church to halt sales of chlorine dioxide https://t.co/dYNhHtIodK 13 hours ago