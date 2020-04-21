Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > DOJ sends three US marshals to G2 Church to halt sales of chlorine dioxide

DOJ sends three US marshals to G2 Church to halt sales of chlorine dioxide

NaturalNews.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
(Natural News) For the “crime” of selling chlorine dioxide and other concoctions that some say are beneficial in ridding the body of disease-causing pathogens, Genesis 2 Church in Florida was recently targeted by three United States marshals who ordered that the organization stop selling its products immediately. Video footage of the incident that was captured...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JackAttaq17

🎯Jack AttaQ🏹 RT @TrumpsLight: DOJ sends three US marshals to G2 Church to halt sales of chlorine dioxide https://t.co/1epwRlf5ja 59 minutes ago

TrumpsLight

OneUs DOJ sends three US marshals to G2 Church to halt sales of chlorine dioxide https://t.co/1epwRlf5ja 1 hour ago

1Krohmer13

Michael W. Krohmer DOJ sends three US marshals to G2 Church to halt sales of chlorine dioxide https://t.co/ub6uF1Q9PV 3 hours ago

donncarroll

Donn Carroll DOJ sends three US marshals to G2 Church to halt sales of chlorine dioxide https://t.co/oWfZLd0h2h 6 hours ago

TeddyFreddy11

TeddyFreddy RT @_1BUV: (Natural News) For the “crime” of selling chlorine dioxide and other concoctions that some say are beneficial in ridding the bo… 10 hours ago

garclar2244

gary boyd DOJ sends three US marshals to G2 Church to halt sales of chlorine dioxide https://t.co/zVkLryk58h 12 hours ago

DCClothesline

The D.C. Clothesline DOJ sends three US marshals to G2 Church to halt sales of chlorine dioxide https://t.co/x7T2iINTKX 13 hours ago

melissaadams53

Melissa Adams 🐄🌼🐈🐾🐕🐾🐸🌼🐿🐾🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 DOJ sends three US marshals to G2 Church to halt sales of chlorine dioxide https://t.co/dYNhHtIodK 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.