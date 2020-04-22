Global  

Eye Opener: CDC director issues grim warning for second coronavirus wave

CBS News Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
The CDC director said the next wave of coronavirus could be worse than the current one, due to its expected overlap with flu season. Also, protesters are calling for the economy to be reopened despite the concerns and warnings of health experts. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: CDC Director Warns Coronavirus Could

CDC Director Warns Coronavirus Could "Be Even More Difficult" Next Winter, As Calls To Reopen Economy Gain Traction 03:48

 CDC Director Robert Redfield said Tuesday that a coronavirus outbreak next winter could "be even more difficult" than what the nation is currently facing because it could coincide with flu season, as states begin to reopen economy.

