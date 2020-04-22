Maryland's 'rock star' first lady delivers on virus tests

Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's first lady Yumi Hogan is already hugely popular in the state's Asian-American community. Now, her instrumental role in Maryland's response to the coronavirus pandemic — helping to secure 500,000 test kits from South Korea — has emphatically shown that there's much more behind her gracious demeanor and artistic talent.



As Gov. Larry Hogan praised his wife for championing the confidential negotiations, the first lady stood quietly by his side, wearing a mask and a pin with the U.S. and South Korean flags. She added not a word to his surprise announcement that she engineered the arrival of $9 million in critical testing supplies.



It was characteristic of the Korean-born artist, who has generally avoided the spotlight during the Republican governor's tenure. But those who know Yumi Hogan say they aren't surprised that she accomplished what most governors — and even the White House — have struggled to do.



“She is a celebrity and a rock star, really, in the Korean American community in the region, and so her being in the governor’s mansion with Mr. Hogan, it’s a really big deal for folks — back home in Korea as well as here,” said Del. David Moon, a Democrat whose parents immigrated from Korea.



State Sen. Susan Lee, a Democrat who has worked with the first lady, describes her as “very classy” but also tenacious: a “tiger person.”



“Let me tell you, she may come across as beautiful, elegant and soft but she is very determined, and she knows what she wants and she knows who to work with and she gets things done,” Lee said. “And in the Korean community, she is just adored enormously, but she's also adored by the whole Asian-American community, too.”



Yumi Kim was the youngest of eight children on a chicken farm outside Seoul before she emigrated to the U.S.


