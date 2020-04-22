Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Maryland's 'rock star' first lady delivers on virus tests

Maryland's 'rock star' first lady delivers on virus tests

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's first lady Yumi Hogan is already hugely popular in the state's Asian-American community. Now, her instrumental role in Maryland's response to the coronavirus pandemic — helping to secure 500,000 test kits from South Korea — has emphatically shown that there's much more behind her gracious demeanor and artistic talent.

As Gov. Larry Hogan praised his wife for championing the confidential negotiations, the first lady stood quietly by his side, wearing a mask and a pin with the U.S. and South Korean flags. She added not a word to his surprise announcement that she engineered the arrival of $9 million in critical testing supplies.

It was characteristic of the Korean-born artist, who has generally avoided the spotlight during the Republican governor's tenure. But those who know Yumi Hogan say they aren't surprised that she accomplished what most governors — and even the White House — have struggled to do.

“She is a celebrity and a rock star, really, in the Korean American community in the region, and so her being in the governor’s mansion with Mr. Hogan, it’s a really big deal for folks — back home in Korea as well as here,” said Del. David Moon, a Democrat whose parents immigrated from Korea.

State Sen. Susan Lee, a Democrat who has worked with the first lady, describes her as “very classy” but also tenacious: a “tiger person.”

“Let me tell you, she may come across as beautiful, elegant and soft but she is very determined, and she knows what she wants and she knows who to work with and she gets things done,” Lee said. “And in the Korean community, she is just adored enormously, but she's also adored by the whole Asian-American community, too.”

Yumi Kim was the youngest of eight children on a chicken farm outside Seoul before she emigrated to the U.S....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Maryland Acquires 500K COVID-19 Tests From South Korea

Maryland Acquires 500K COVID-19 Tests From South Korea 22:05

 Maryland received half a million test kits from South Korea, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday, saying his wife First Lady Yumi Hogan helped to close a deal with a laboratory there.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.