China pledges $30 million more for WHO's coronavirus fight

Reuters Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
China said on Thursday it would donate a further $30 million to the World Health Organization (WHO), which is seeking more than $1 billion to fund its battle against the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 180,000 people worldwide.
