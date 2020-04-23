China pledges $30 million more for WHO's coronavirus fight Thursday, 23 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

China said on Thursday it would donate a further $30 million to the World Health Organization (WHO), which is seeking more than $1 billion to fund its battle against the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 180,000 people worldwide. 👓 View full article

