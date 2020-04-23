Global  

Coronavirus: What's happening in Canada and around the world on Thursday

CBC.ca Thursday, 23 April 2020
The federal government is expected to announce new measures to marshal Canada's scientific community in the fight against the coronavirus, as some provinces with relatively fewer cases begin to weigh how they will relax restrictions put in place to slow COVID-19. Here's a look at what's happening in Canada, the U.S. and around the world.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: WHO: Up to half of Europe's Covid-19 deaths in care homes

WHO: Up to half of Europe's Covid-19 deaths in care homes 01:57

 Almost half of all people who have died with coronavirus in Europe were residents in care facilities, the World Health Organisation’s regional director for Europe has said. Dr Hans Kluge told a press conference on Thursday there was a “deeply concerning picture” emerging regarding those in...

