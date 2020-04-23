From 'risk is low' to calling in the army: 2 months of Ontario's COVID-19 response in long-term care

Global  

CBC.ca Thursday, 23 April 2020 ()
Two months ago, Ontario had just four confirmed cases of COVID-19. Now there are more than 12,000, and at least 759 people have died. This timeline shows what steps Ontario took — and failed to take — to protect the residents and staff of nursing homes. 
