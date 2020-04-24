Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Michael Avenatti released from prison over virus concerns

Michael Avenatti released from prison over virus concerns

CBS News Friday, 24 April 2020 ()
Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti has been temporarily released from prison due to coronavirus concerns. Avenatti was convicted earlier this year of attempting to extort over $20 million from Nike.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Attorney Michael Avenatti Released From Prison, Serving 90 Days In SoCal Home Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Attorney Michael Avenatti Released From Prison, Serving 90 Days In SoCal Home Due To COVID-19 Concerns 00:27

 Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti has been temporarily released from prison in New York and is headed to Los Angeles.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.