How I became New Brunswick's first case of COVID-19 community transmission

CBC.ca Saturday, 25 April 2020
When Kym Murphy, a 54-year-old school bus driver in Rothesay, N.B., started to feel unwell, she didn't suspect COVID-19. After all, she was washing her hands, she was practising physical distancing and importantly, she hadn't been travelling.
