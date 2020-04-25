AP FACT CHECK: Trump's baseless theories on coronavirus

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lysol is for toilet bowls and countertops, not human consumption. The company that manufacturers it felt compelled to emphasize the danger of ingesting it after President Donald Trump’s musings about heat, light and disinfectant in the time of coronavirus.



Trump's thinking-out-loud theories took a turn toward hazmat territory this past week when he said it would be interesting to see whether people's innards could get “almost a cleaning” from disinfectants. Doctors tweeted their alarm, worried that people will take Trump's comment as a cue and swallow chemicals that will harm or kill them.



Trump also gave weight through his bully pulpit to an unproved theory that heat and humidity might hasten the destruction of the coronavirus, suggesting people could be safer around each other in the outdoors.



Research pointing to that possibility is preliminary, other research has found otherwise, and this pandemic has spread in the tropics and Southeast Asia as well as through the northern hemisphere.



Meantime, Trump's veterans affairs secretary went even farther than the president in talking up potential benefits of a malaria drug against COVID-19. It's an area of speculation that his own agency says “displays a dangerous lack of expertise" by amateurs.



A review:



DISINFECTANT



TRUMP, on the virus: "I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that ... you’re going to have to use medical doctors ... but it sounds -- it sounds interesting to me.” — briefing Thursday.



THE FACTS: No.



