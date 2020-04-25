WHO: 'No Evidence' Recovered COVID-19 Patients Cannot Be Reinfected

TABA TAKU RT @IndiaToday: In a scientific brief, the United Nations agency warned governments against issuing "immunity passports" or "risk-free cert… 14 seconds ago

Shane Worth RT @effiedog: I have been saying this all along. There is no indication that anyone who had covid-19 carries any immunity. Do not count on… 14 seconds ago

michael j. starace "No evidence" that recovered COVID-19 patients cannot be reinfected: WHO https://t.co/p3h4lO5Kvh 23 seconds ago

MJK ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @johncardillo: No evidence that recovered COVID-19 patients cannot be reinfected: WHO There’s also no evidence you won’t get the flu a… 26 seconds ago

J. Lang Wood RT @Reuters: The @WHO said that there was currently ‘no evidence’ that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are prot… 28 seconds ago

Mike “Physically” NOT “Socially” Distant 'No Evidence' That Recovered COVID-19 Patients Are Immune, WHO Says : Coronavirus Live Updates https://t.co/rcwPtfaRxZ 29 seconds ago

Jim Hodges RT @jmsexton_: 'No Evidence' That Recovered #COVID19 Patients Are Immune WHO has pushed back against the theory that individuals can only… 33 seconds ago