WHO: 'No Evidence' Recovered COVID-19 Patients Cannot Be Reinfected

Newsmax Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that there was currently "no evidence" that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second coronavirus infection.In a scientific brief, the United Nations agency warned governments...
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video:

"No evidence" that recovered COVID-19 patients cannot be reinfected: WHO 00:40

 The World Health Organization warned governments Saturday against issuing 'immunity passports.' Also known as 'risk-free certificates,' they're meant to assure others the bearer has recovered from COVID-19. The WHO said that there was currently “no evidence” that recovered patients have...

