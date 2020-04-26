Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Health Canada cautions on use of malaria drugs to treat COVID-19

Health Canada cautions on use of malaria drugs to treat COVID-19

Reuters Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Health Canada cautioned on Saturday against the use of malaria drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to prevent or treat COVID-19.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant to Combat Coronavirus

Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant to Combat Coronavirus 00:56

 Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant to Combat Coronavirus During a daily briefing, the Department of Homeland Security's science and technology division gave a presentation about the virus. Bill Bryan, who leads the division, stated that his team had concluded that the virus can't survive in warmer...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dasle1975

Elshad from Azerbaijan Republic RT @Reuters: Health Canada cautions on use of malaria drugs to treat COVID-19 https://t.co/ZdljLTL0fa https://t.co/9JUiW1JHVc 13 seconds ago

sharjah24

الشارقة24 #Health_Canada cautions on use of malaria drugs to treat #COVID_19 https://t.co/pH0l9fdVhS #Sharjah24 https://t.co/3Ns8OjbCBd 19 minutes ago

rcadiaworld

Arcadiaworldwide Health Canada cautions on use of malaria drugs to treat COVID-19 https://t.co/oytsBKwkdX https://t.co/NiyRHfeTKu 24 minutes ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Health Canada cautions on use of malaria drugs to treat COVID-19 https://t.co/Roie51Jzrn https://t.co/ESceeMLZIM 33 minutes ago

Asiwaju__

R. I. P Daddy RT @trafficbutter: Health Canada cautions on use of malaria drugs to treat COVID-19 https://t.co/AId8hUEfUT https://t.co/KBdCPGG2fQ https:/… 35 minutes ago

trafficbutter

Traffic Updates & Crucial Information Health Canada cautions on use of malaria drugs to treat COVID-19 https://t.co/AId8hUEfUT https://t.co/KBdCPGG2fQ… https://t.co/evvIK23pxF 1 hour ago

SLS_Legal

Sai Legal Services Health Canada cautions on use of malaria drugs to treat COVID-19 https://t.co/bEqvG4P22H https://t.co/9bSe3ygX59 1 hour ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary Health Canada cautions on use of malaria drugs to treat COVID-19 - https://t.co/ZUyaeCQ3UH #LatestComments https://t.co/4lPEgdn2zE 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.