Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Health News > Coronavirus: Boris Johnson back at Downing Street to lead response

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson back at Downing Street to lead response

BBC News Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Boris Johnson will chair the morning cabinet meeting, just over two weeks after leaving hospital.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

loveyourskinnow

Love Your Skin Now Coronavirus: Boris Johnson back at Downing Street to lead response https://t.co/k7IdYr9pcr 18 seconds ago

TimHewage

Tim Hewage RT @BBCNews: Coronavirus: Boris Johnson back at Downing Street to lead response https://t.co/eRsrKMpNXs 37 seconds ago

fromdae1

Dawn (Just Dawn) RT @sara_brunel: A reminder that on monday, the usual left melt down will be taking place, you can look forward to tantrums and tears from… 53 seconds ago

LoganJanie

Janie Logan ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @EyesOnQ: Boris Johnson arrives at Downing Street to get back to work tomorrow after coronavirus recovery https://t.co/bnq9D4hwlM 1 minute ago

VGenPensioen

A. Stuijt BBC News - Coronavirus: Boris Johnson back at Downing Street to lead response https://t.co/sOUER3QzBv 2 minutes ago

spiritgateoz

Peta Terry “New Zealand is preparing to move out of the strictest lockdown measures in the country’s history as the government… https://t.co/3WFmoS3vO6 3 minutes ago

TT10NDD

TT10 RT @CodesUcq: 3. 04/26/2020 Boris Johnson will be back at work Monday April 27th Interesting... Don't forget where Assange is after all.… 3 minutes ago

tbn97

tbn97™ RT @australian: CMO Brendan Murphy has urged Australians to maintain certain social distancing and hygiene measures permanently, even as st… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.