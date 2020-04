Willy T I now see how the White House views the Coronavirus. They do not take this seriously on a human level. VP Pence vis… https://t.co/JpvisiwhWe 2 seconds ago Blake McCoy VP Pence ignores mask requirement during visit to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. https://t.co/Im00mFfm34 13 seconds ago Nick RT @TheoKeith: Vice President Mike Pence is not wearing a mask during his visit to Mayo Clinic. Others in the room, including Gov. Tim Wal… 20 seconds ago James Smith RT @MeidasTouch: Mike Pence was advised by the Mayo Clinic to wear a mask during his visit today. He refused. https://t.co/ltLvuHcu5f 22 seconds ago Rini Das #ImpeachPence Why would @MayoClinic let anyone visit let alone @Mike_Pence who refuses to maintain physical distanc… https://t.co/kiP9MFLm7E 25 seconds ago Sandy Sternshein From a dramatic point of view, America's fatal flaw is the belief that the rules apply to absolutely everyone but o… https://t.co/uaPrN6kIsG 41 seconds ago ron willis RT @ddiamond: Mayo Clinic requires all visitors to wear a mask. Will Mike Pence do so today? Famed hospital punted Qs about the visit from… 1 minute ago