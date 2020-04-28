Russia reports record daily rises in new coronavirus cases and deaths
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia climbed on Tuesday to 6,411, a record daily rise, bringing its nationwide tally to 93,558, the country's coronavirus crisis response centre said.
Today India has entered into day 38Th of the nationwide lockdown. India recorded the largest single-day jump of 1,993 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the total to 35,043 cases, including 1,147 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said this morning, adding that 73 deaths linked to the...
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,122,486 US cases of the novel coronavirus.
That's an increase of 29,671 cases from its previous count.
According to Reuters, the..