Jeffrey Wood RT @CNN: GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will allow his state's stay-at-home order to expire on Thursday and let some businesses – including mal… 8 minutes ago EYKIS #WorkingRemotely #SaferAtHome RT @itmegetabeer: Abbott thinks that after Friday there will be no virus problems in Texas. He is so confident of this he is going to permi… 17 minutes ago Karen B RT @PatrickW: Restaurant owner: "We would love to open, definitely, right now if it would be possible, but it has to be feasible. If it’s 2… 25 minutes ago OneNewsBroadcas Texas to reopen businesses at 25% capacity Friday - https://t.co/icfzJPrsnU 28 minutes ago Truth_b_Told 🇺🇸🇳🇮 RT @SaraGonzalesTX: Glad Texas is taking steps to reopen economy, but discouraged that certain businesses are still prohibited based on arb… 33 minutes ago BloGoal #Texas to #Reopen #Businesses at 25% #Capacity #Friday https://t.co/NumkUX28ff https://t.co/KTTudKcNSC 33 minutes ago CareerFed RT @cnnbrk: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will end stay-home orders Thursday and let some businesses – malls, restaurants, theaters – reopen Frida… 37 minutes ago Linda Garland TEXAS: The biggest leap to resume normalcy out of any other state is Gov. Greg Abbott's plan to reopen businesses i… https://t.co/U71spTZj1j 43 minutes ago